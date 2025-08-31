WORLD
Indonesian president Prabowo cancels China trip amid violent protests
President Prabowo Subianto halts China trip to lead response to nationwide unrest after police vehicle fatally struck a rider.
At least three people died in violent protests in Indonesia. / AP
August 31, 2025

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has cancelled his scheduled trip to China due to ongoing protests in several Indonesian cities, local media reported.

Presidential spokesman Prasetyo Hadi announced on Saturday that Prabowo wishes to remain in Indonesia to monitor the nationwide protests, according to Antara News.

Prabowo was scheduled to travel to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the Victory Day Parade in Beijing on September 3, 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"Mr. President wants to observe conditions directly, to lead and seek the best resolution to the unrest. Hence, President Prabowo Subianto humbly apologised to the Chinese government for not being able to fulfil their invitation," Prasetyo said.

At least three people were killed in violent protests in Indonesia on Saturday after angry demonstrators set fire to several government buildings in the capital Jakarta following the death of a motorcycle taxi driver hit by a police vehicle.

Protesters attacked police outposts and set fire to the city's police command headquarters, destroying dozens of vehicles, shattering windows, levelling guard posts, and injuring officers with stones and torched several vehicles with rocks and Molotov cocktails, injuring four people.

"A total of eight people were evacuated by the rescue team after the burning of the Makassar City DPRD Office, three of whom were declared dead, suspected of being trapped inside the room when the fire broke out," a local disaster management official said.

Apology issued

The unrest was triggered after a 21-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, Affan Kurniawan, was killed after being hit by a police armoured vehicle on Thursday.

Affan was reportedly completing a food delivery service order when he was caught in the clash following days of violent demonstrations.

Thousands of motorcycle riders, along with rights activists and politicians, attended his burial on Friday.

Prabowo on Friday expressed regret over the incident and ordered an investigation into a police officer who fatally struck Affan with an armoured vehicle.

Prabowo said the officers involved must be held accountable, as he was shocked and disappointed by the excessive actions of the officer.

Indonesian police chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo also issued an apology to the victim's family and the public and said the incident will be thoroughly investigated.

SOURCE:AA
