A London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed on Thursday in India, with 242 people on board, and police said there "appears to be no survivors".

Here is a list of the deadliest plane disasters in the 21st century, excluding the September 11, 2001, attacks:

Related TRT Global - Air India flight to London with 242 people on board crashes in Ahmedabad, many feared dead

298 killed, Ukraine

On July 17, 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over rebel-held eastern Ukraine en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam.

All 298 people aboard the Boeing 777 were killed, including 193 Dutch nationals.

In May this year, the UN aviation agency (ICAO) blamed Russia for the downing of the jetliner, a ruling Moscow dismissed as "biased".

275 killed, Iran

On February 19, 2003, a Russian-made Ilyushin Il-76 belonging to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) crashed near Kerman in the southeast of the country.

All 275 people on board were killed.

The aircraft disappeared from radars an hour after takeoff, after sending a request to airport control in Kerman to land due to bad weather.

265 killed, New York, US

On November 12, 2001, an American Airlines Airbus A300 crashed in the New York borough of Queens shortly after taking off, killing all 260 on board and five people on the ground.

The plane departed from New York's John F. Kennedy airport for Saint-Domingue, the Dominican Republic.