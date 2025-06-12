WORLD
2 min read
A timeline of the 21st century's worst aviation disasters
Although travelling by air is considered the safest way to travel, there have been several incidents of air disasters in the twenty-first century.
A timeline of the 21st century's worst aviation disasters
Here is a list of the deadliest plane disasters in the 21st century. / AP
June 12, 2025

A London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed on Thursday in India, with 242 people on board, and police said there "appears to be no survivors".

Here is a list of the deadliest plane disasters in the 21st century, excluding the September 11, 2001, attacks:

RelatedTRT Global - Air India flight to London with 242 people on board crashes in Ahmedabad, many feared dead

298 killed, Ukraine

On July 17, 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over rebel-held eastern Ukraine en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam.

All 298 people aboard the Boeing 777 were killed, including 193 Dutch nationals.

In May this year, the UN aviation agency (ICAO) blamed Russia for the downing of the jetliner, a ruling Moscow dismissed as "biased".

275 killed, Iran

On February 19, 2003, a Russian-made Ilyushin Il-76 belonging to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) crashed near Kerman in the southeast of the country.

All 275 people on board were killed.

The aircraft disappeared from radars an hour after takeoff, after sending a request to airport control in Kerman to land due to bad weather.

265 killed, New York, US

On November 12, 2001, an American Airlines Airbus A300 crashed in the New York borough of Queens shortly after taking off, killing all 260 on board and five people on the ground.

The plane departed from New York's John F. Kennedy airport for Saint-Domingue, the Dominican Republic.

Recommended

257 killed, Algiers

On April 11, 2018, an Ilyushin Il-76 heavy transport aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from a military base south of the capital Algiers, killing all 257 people on board.

The passengers were mostly military personnel and members of their families.

Crashed at sea

The next three deadliest air crashes were at sea.

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people aboard.

Despite an intense search in the southern Indian Ocean, the Boeing 777-200 was never found.

In the second case, on June 1, 2009, an Air France Airbus A330 disappeared over the Atlantic in a zone of turbulence after taking off from Rio de Janeiro on flight AF447 to Paris with 228 passengers and crew on board.

It took two years to find the wreckage of the plane.

In the third case, on May 25, 2002, a China Airlines Boeing 747-200 smashed into the Taiwan Strait, killing all 225 people on board.

The aircraft, headed for Hong Kong, disintegrated mid-flight some 20 minutes after taking off from Taipei.

RelatedTRT Global - Plane carrying Congress members strikes another flight on taxiway at Reagan airport near US capital

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting