Israel announced on Friday that the ceasefire agreement came into effect at noon (0900GMT) on October 10, 2025.

“The ceasefire agreement came into effect at 12.00 pm Israel time. Starting at 12.00, army forces took up positions on the new operational deployment lines based on the ceasefire agreement and the return of the abductees,” the Israeli army said in a written statement sent to Anadolu Agency.

The army forces are deployed in the southern command area and "will continue to work to remove any immediate threat,” the statement continued, without providing further details.

An Anadolu correspondent close to the scene reported that as the ceasefire began, thousands of displaced Palestinians started returning from the southern Gaza Strip to Gaza City via Al-Rashid Street, as the Israeli army said Palestinians are allowed to move via the Al-Rashid and Salah al-Din roads.