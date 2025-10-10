WAR ON GAZA
Israeli army begins gradual withdrawal to east of Gaza: local media
Israel's Channel 12 says forces are expected to withdraw eastward from Rafah and Khan Younis and from areas north of Gaza and approach the Israeli border.
(FILE) Israeli military vehicles drive in a street in the Gaza. / Reuters
October 10, 2025

The Israeli military has begun its gradual troop withdrawal from Gaza to the locations specified in United States President Donald Trump's plan to end the war on the besieged Palestinian enclave, according to Israeli media.

“Over the next 24 hours, the Israeli army will complete its withdrawal from certain areas inside Gaza to the yellow line, as agreed in the Trump plan between Israel and Hamas,” Israeli Channel 12 reported on Friday.

It added: “The forces are expected to withdraw eastward from Rafah and Khan Younis (south) and from areas north of Gaza and approach the border with the State of Israel.”

Early Thursday morning, Trump announced that Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas had reached an agreement on the first phase of his ceasefire and prisoner exchange plan.

The agreement came after four days of indirect negotiations between the two parties in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, with the participation of delegations from Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar, under US supervision.

SOURCE:AA
