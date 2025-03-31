Greece and Israel discussed further deepening of the bilateral military ties amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

In a meeting between visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with his Israeli counterpart in West Jerusalem on Sunday, they "reaffirmed the strategic relationship between Greece and Israel and discussed the further deepening of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of defence," read a statement by the Greek Prime Minister's Office.

"We also want to focus on our economic cooperation, but also on our defence cooperation, which is particularly important for us in Greece," Mitsotakis emphasised.

While the premiers exchanged views on regional developments, with an emphasis on the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as on the challenges in Syria, Lebanon and the Red Sea, Mitsotakis under lined the importance of connectivity and energy projects of common interest for stability in the region.

"He (Mitsotakis) also noted the need to release the (Israeli) hostages and halt Israeli operations in Gaza," the statement added.

Netanyahu, for his part, praised the "constantly improving bilateral ties."

Before Netanyahu, Mitsotakis also met the Israeli President Isaac Herzog as part of his visit.

Emphasizing the importance he attaches to the strategic partnership between the two countries, Mitsotakis expressed hope both for the swift and unconditional release of the Israeli captives held by Hamas and a new ceasefire in Gaza when he made remarks before the start of the meeting with Herzog, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Herzog, for his part, also underlined the importance he attaches to both the relations with Greece and his friendship with Mitsotakis.

However, Greek sources reported that there will be no meeting with the Palestinian authorities owing to the conflicting schedules of the concerned parties.