US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a "major" prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia.

"Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation. This could lead to something big???" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, without providing further details.

Separately, this week the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump discussed a bilateral prisoner swap with the United States.

The US president's push for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine has been rebuffed by Putin.

Russia-Ukraine talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Friday that a second round of talks with Ukraine will be held soon.

Speaking at a conference on South Russia in Moscow, Lavrov said work on a memorandum of peace is ongoing and has already reached "an advanced stage" from the Russian side.