Irish rap group Kneecap are set to perform at France’s Rock en Seine festival on Sunday despite fierce opposition from Jewish organisations and government officials, after one of its members was charged in Britain for displaying Hezbollah’s flag during a concert.

The trio from Northern Ireland, known for mixing Irish republican themes with outspoken support for the Palestinian cause, are scheduled to play in Saint-Cloud outside Paris. The group has often turned its performances into political stages, sharply criticising Israel’s atrocities in Gaza and around Palestine.

In May, band member Liam O’Hanna, 27 — who performs as Mo Chara — was charged in England with supporting a banned organisation after waving Hezbollah’s flag at a London gig last November. At Glastonbury in June, under close scrutiny, he declared: “Israel are war criminals.”

Kneecap were later barred from entering Hungary to play at the Sziget Festival, with authorities there citing security concerns.