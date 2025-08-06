In a moving scene at Boston’s Logan International Airport, three girls from Gaza stepped onto United States soil amid applause, waving Palestinian flags and greeted by cheering volunteers.

They are part of a broader evacuation effort led by HEAL Palestine, an Ohio-based nonprofit providing urgent and long-term support to Palestinian children and their families.

Among those who arrived was 14-year-old Rahaf Al-Dalou, who sustained severe burns and shrapnel wounds in an Israeli airstrike that killed her mother and three siblings, according to the sponsoring organisation.

At Boston’s airport, Rahaf was reunited with her aunt, El-Khalili, whose presence offered a rare moment of familiarity after a harrowing journey.

“Rahaf is part of me and she’s part of Gaza,” El-Khalili said in Arabic.

“It’s so, so difficult for me,” she added about the reunion. “Because then I remember my [late] sister, her [late] kids, and then I remember my own children.”

El-Khalili has lived in the United States for over a year, accompanying her cousin Adam, who is receiving medical care in Dallas after a leg amputation.

She remains deeply connected to relatives in Gaza, including seven daughters, whom she described as fearful and hungry. “They’re scared and they’re hungry,” she said. “Last time I saw them [by phone], they looked so thin from lack of food. It’s hard for me to eat knowing that.”

The two other girls, both 12 years old, face dire health challenges. Seba Abuabeda is a double amputee and will continue her care in Seattle. Rahaf Abuawwad is battling chronic medical conditions worsened by Gaza’s collapsing healthcare system and is headed to Columbus, Ohio.

This group joins 11 Palestinian children brought to the US this week by HEAL Palestine, with 62 children to date granted access to US medical facilities. Most suffer from amputations or serious burns. Many will stay with host families or in hospital housing during treatment.

Grim beyond imagination