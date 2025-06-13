US
1 min read
‘Blatant Islamophobia’: Photo of Muslim NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani altered in Cuomo-backed ad
Muslim New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has accused donors of his rival, Andrew Cuomo, of “blatant Islamophobia” after a leaked, unreleased Super PAC mailer altered his photo to darken and lengthen his beard.
‘Blatant Islamophobia’: Photo of Muslim NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani altered in Cuomo-backed ad
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Ozge Bulmus / TRT World
June 13, 2025

Democratic New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has accused donors backing his opponent, Andrew Cuomo, of “blatant Islamophobia” after an unreleased Super PAC mailer from “Fix the City” altered his photo to give him a darker, thicker beard. 

Mamdani shared the modified photo alongside the original, revealing edits that slightly lightened his skin and made his beard appear fuller and longer.

The draft mailer, aimed at Jewish voters, accused Mamdani — who has called Israel’s war on Gaza a genocide — of rejecting Israel, Jewish rights and the police. 

Recommended

Though never officially distributed, the mailer was leaked on social media by a reporter for The Forward. Fix the City has since said the draft was submitted by a vendor, rejected upon review, and posted online without their consent.

If elected, Mamdani, 33, would become New York City’s youngest mayor in over a century — and its first Muslim mayor. He must first win the Democratic primary on June 24, followed by the general election in November.

Explore
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter