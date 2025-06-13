Democratic New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has accused donors backing his opponent, Andrew Cuomo, of “blatant Islamophobia” after an unreleased Super PAC mailer from “Fix the City” altered his photo to give him a darker, thicker beard.

Mamdani shared the modified photo alongside the original, revealing edits that slightly lightened his skin and made his beard appear fuller and longer.

The draft mailer, aimed at Jewish voters, accused Mamdani — who has called Israel’s war on Gaza a genocide — of rejecting Israel, Jewish rights and the police.