Global Sumud Flotilla’s first group of ships sets sail for Gaza
Vessels depart Tunisia’s Bizerte Port to challenge Israel's blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.
The initiative aims to challenge Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. / AA
September 13, 2025

An initial vessel of the Global Sumud Flotilla has departed Tunisia’s Bizerte Port towards Gaza, according to a statement by the organisers.

“Global Sumud Flotilla’s first ship departs Tunisia, bound for Gaza,” the organisers said on X on Saturday, sharing the video of the vessel.

Activists and journalists captured the moment of departure for the first vessel that moved towards Gaza, with the aim of lifting the Israeli blockade and delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.

The Gaza-bound flotilla includes nearly 50 vessels, carrying between 500 and 700 activists, including artists, parliamentarians, and prominent political figures, from more than 45 countries.

The convoy is the largest of its kind to date, as previous attempts involved single ships that Israel intercepted at sea.

The organisers said the goal is to challenge the blockade and open a humanitarian corridor for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, where famine conditions have taken hold under Israel’s months-long aid blockade.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal military offensive in Gaza, killing more than 64,800 Palestinians since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
