An initial vessel of the Global Sumud Flotilla has departed Tunisia’s Bizerte Port towards Gaza, according to a statement by the organisers.

“Global Sumud Flotilla’s first ship departs Tunisia, bound for Gaza,” the organisers said on X on Saturday, sharing the video of the vessel.

Activists and journalists captured the moment of departure for the first vessel that moved towards Gaza, with the aim of lifting the Israeli blockade and delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.

The Gaza-bound flotilla includes nearly 50 vessels, carrying between 500 and 700 activists, including artists, parliamentarians, and prominent political figures, from more than 45 countries.

The convoy is the largest of its kind to date, as previous attempts involved single ships that Israel intercepted at sea.