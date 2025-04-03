US President Donald Trump, his Vice President JD Vance and billionaire backer Elon Musk have all voiced their support to French far-right leader Marine Le Pen after she was found guilty of embezzlement and barred from running in France's 2027 presidential election.

Trump, who often labelled his own legal woes as a leftist witch-hunt, drew parallels with Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally (RN) party, who was widely seen as a plausible presidential winner.

She was convicted on Monday of misappropriating European Union funds by using the money to pay party officials. She received a four-year prison sentence - two of which are suspended and two to be served under home detention - and a 100,000-euro ($108,200) fine.

She also received an immediate five-year ban on running for office that will prevent her from the 2027 presidential election unless the ruling is overturned next year.

"The Witch Hunt against Marine Le Pen is another example of European Leftists using Lawfare to silence Free Speech, and censor their Political Opponent," Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform. "It is the same 'playbook' that was used against me."

Trump was indicted for covering up a hush money payment to a porn star, for attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election that he lost, and for retaining classified documents after his first term ended. He was convicted in the hush money case. He denied wrongdoing in all cases and has called them politically motivated.

Federal charges against him were dropped following his 2024 election win.

JD Vance, who has accused European nations of democratic abuses by seeking to block far-right parties from office, also weighed in to support Le Pen.