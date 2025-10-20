WAR ON GAZA
Rights group warns of deteriorating health of Hamas leader held in Israeli prisons
68-year-old Mohammad Jamal al-Natsheh’s condition worsening due to torture and medical neglect, says Palestine Center for Prisoners' Studies.
Israeli military armoured vehicles take position at the Ofer military prison located between Ramallah and Beitunia in the occupied West Bank [File] / AFP
October 20, 2025

A Palestinian rights organisation has warned of the deteriorating health of senior Hamas leader Mohammad Jamal al-Natsheh, who is being held in Israeli prisons, accusing authorities of "deliberate medical neglect and torture."

In a statement Monday, the Palestine Center for Prisoners' Studies said it fears that Israel may be attempting to "assassinate Natsheh (68) from Hebron" through deliberate medical neglect, despite his critical condition.

The centre said al-Natsheh, who suffers from several chronic illnesses, has experienced a "severe decline in his health" and now suffers from memory loss and disorientation, prompting Israeli authorities to transfer him to Ramla Prison Hospital in central Israel.

According to the statement, he was detained in March 2025 and subjected to "brutal interrogation and physical torture" despite his age and fragile health.

The centre described al-Natsheh as one of Al Khalil’s prominent figures and a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, elected on behalf of Hamas in 2006.

It added that he has been detained dozens of times by Israel, spending a total of 23 years in prison, most of them under administrative detention without charge, in what it called "an act of political revenge."

The rights group held the Israeli Prison Service and security authorities fully responsible for al-Natsheh’s life and called for "urgent international intervention" to save him.

Local authorities said that Israel has killed more than 1,056 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 2023, around 10,300 wounded, and over 20,000 arrested, including 1,600 children, since the Gaza carnage began more than two years ago.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

