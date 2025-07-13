WORLD
Earlier, Russia's defence ministry also said its forces also captured the village of Mykolaivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
Ukraine says suspected Russian FSB assassins killed. / AP
July 13, 2025

Russia has said it took another village in the west of Ukraine's Donetsk region, as its troops advance towards the neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Russia-Ukraine war has lasted for more than three years, with attacks intensifying this summer and US-led negotiations so far yielding no results to end the fighting.

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that Russian troops had captured the village of Myrne, calling the village by its Soviet name, "Karl Marx."

It lies close to the administrative border between the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The ministry claimed forces had moved "deep into the enemy's defence" to take the village.

Myrne was one of two villages Moscow claimed on Sunday.

Earlier, Russia's defence ministry also said its forces also captured the village of Mykolaivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

‘Russian assassins’

Meanwhile, Russian secret service agents were killed in the Kiev region during an operation by Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency to arrest them on suspicion of having shot dead an SBU colonel last week, Ukraine said.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, the SBU said it believed agents of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) had been behind the killing of SBU colonel Ivan Voronych in Kiev on Thursday and that it had tried to detain them on Sunday.

The SBU said two people were suspected of having killed Voronych, a man and a woman.

It did not say how many suspected FSB agents had been killed in Sunday's incident.

