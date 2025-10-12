WORLD
Madagascar endorses 'new army chief' backed by 'mutinying unit' siding with protesters
General Demosthene Pikulas is installed after his military unit sides with demonstrators demanding President Rajoelina’s resignation.
The move marks a dramatic escalation in anti-government unrest. / Photo: Reuters
a day ago

Madagascar's armed forces minister on Sunday recognised as the new head of the army an officer chosen by a military contingent siding with protesters who are demanding the departure of President Andry Rajoelina.

General Demosthene Pikulas was installed as Chief of the Army Staff during a ceremony at the army headquarters attended by Armed Forces Minister Manantsoa Deramasinjaka Rakotoarivelo.

Pikulas was chosen by the mutinying CAPSAT unit, which on Saturday joined the demonstrators.

"I give him my blessing," the minister said.

The move marks a dramatic escalation in anti-government unrest.

President Rajoelina condemned the developments as “an attempt to seize power illegally and by force”, stating that the action was contrary to the Constitution and democratic principles.

His remarks followed Saturday’s protests, during which soldiers joined thousands of citizens in the protests, which erupted in late September.

While security forces have largely avoided large-scale crackdowns, Saturday’s military defection signals a significant escalation, with analysts warning it could deepen divisions within the army and further destabilise the country.

SOURCE:AFP
