Israel is facing intensifying international condemnation for its recent interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission attempting to breach the Gaza blockade.

Activists from Türkiye, the United States, Spain, and South Korea were among those detained, with reports of mistreatment and abuse during their detention.

The incident has intensified global scrutiny of Israel's offensive in Gaza, already under fire for attacks on humanitarian facilities and the killing of thousands of civilians desperately seeking aid.

Here are some of the reactions to Israel's recent attack:

Türkiye

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus condemned Israel's attack, revealing that three Turkish parliament members were detained by Israeli forces while aboard one of the ships.

“Three of our esteemed, heroic colleagues, who are members of the Turkish Parliament, were also detained and subjected to arrest. I openly warn you: if a single hair on their heads is harmed, you will be held accountable before both the Turkish and international public opinion," Kurtulmus said in his address at the screening of the documentary From Ground Zero: Beyond the Visible in Gaza at parliament.

Turkish Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran also wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that Israel’s latest attack is “another example of banditry and disregard for law,” noting that Türkiye is taking necessary steps for the release of its detained citizens and is monitoring the situation of the activists.

US

US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib slammed the mistreatment of American activists, David Adler, who were detained and humiliated last week following Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters.

“This is appalling. Americans are being beaten for wanting to feed starving babies + people,” Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in the US House of Representatives, wrote on X.

“They are following international laws to break the illegal siege on Gaza and help stop the suffering. Yet many colleagues won’t use their power of the vote to stop funding this genocide.”