OpenAI is working on its own X-like social media network, the Verge has reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The project is still in early stages and there is an internal prototype focused on ChatGPT's image generation that contains a social feed, the report said on Tuesday.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been privately asking outsiders for feedback about the project, the Verge said, adding that it was unclear whether the company plans to release the social network as a standalone application or integrate it into ChatGPT.

Rivalries

Launching a social network via ChatGPT could intensify Altman's rivalry with Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's Meta.