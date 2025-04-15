BIZTECH
OpenAI said to be working on X-like social media platform
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been privately asking outsiders for feedback about the project, the Verge reports.
Musk and Altman, who together helped start OpenAI in 2015 and later competed over who should lead it, have been in a long-running feud over the startup's direction since Musk resigned from its board in 2018. / Reuters
April 15, 2025

OpenAI is working on its own X-like social media network, the Verge has reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The project is still in early stages and there is an internal prototype focused on ChatGPT's image generation that contains a social feed, the report said on Tuesday.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been privately asking outsiders for feedback about the project, the Verge said, adding that it was unclear whether the company plans to release the social network as a standalone application or integrate it into ChatGPT.

Rivalries

Launching a social network via ChatGPT could intensify Altman's rivalry with Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's Meta.

Musk and Altman, who together helped start OpenAI in 2015 and later competed over who should lead it, have been in a long-running feud over the startup's direction since Musk resigned from its board in 2018.

Musk, an early OpenAI investor and board member, sued the artificial intelligence company last year, first in a California state court and later in federal court, alleging it had betrayed its founding aims as a nonprofit research lab benefiting the public good.

Musk had invested about $45 million in the startup from its founding until 2018.

Earlier this year, a group of investors led by Musk said it is offering about $97.4 billion to buy OpenAI.

Musk and his own AI startup, xAI, and a consortium of investment firms want to take control of the ChatGPT maker and revert it back to its original charitable mission as a nonprofit research lab, Musk's attorney Marc Toberoff stated at the time.

Altman quickly rejected the deal, saying, "No thank you, but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
