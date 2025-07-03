House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has surpassed the record for the longest floor speech as the chamber considers President Trump's tax and spending cut bill.

The stemwinder began at 4:53 a.m. EDT and has touched an array of subjects, including the reading of letters from Americans who rely on government programs such as Medicaid and SNAP.

Jeffries, in his 8 hour and 44 minute speech, said the bill "steals" from those programmes to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy.

The speech took on the air of a Sunday church service air as it extended into its eighth hour and he began citing passages from the Bible.

"Take your time," "Take your sweet time," colleagues replied as he spoke.

"Shame on this institution if this bill passes," he said.

There’s no filibuster in the House, but Jeffries essentially conducted one anyway.

Jeffries is taking his "sweet time" with a marathon floor speech that has given his minority party a lengthy spotlight to excoriate what he called an "immoral" bill.

As Democratic leader, Jeffries can speak for as long as he wants during debate on legislation — hence its nickname on Capitol Hill, the "magic minute," that lasts as long as leaders are speaking.

Previous record

The previous record set by then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in 2021, when he was the GOP leader.