Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro — under house arrest while he appeals a conviction for a failed coup attempt — was taken into custody after the Supreme Court deemed him a high flight risk.

The court said on Saturday the far-right firebrand — who was sentenced to 27 years in prison over a scheme to stop President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office after the 2022 elections — had attempted to disable his ankle monitor in order to flee.

Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes said Bolsonaro's detention was a preventive measure as final appeals play out.

In a video made public by the court, Bolsonaro admitted that he had used a soldering iron on the monitoring bracelet out of "curiosity." The video showed the device badly damaged and burned, but still on his ankle.

The 70-year-old Bolsonaro, who governed Brazil from 2019 to 2022, was placed under house arrest in August and has been confined to an upscale condominium in the capital, Brasilia.

Moraes said in his ruling that a planned vigil outside the condominium called by the former leader's eldest son, Flavio Bolsonaro, on Saturday could cause turmoil that would "create an environment conducive to his escape."

Flavio had urged Bolsonaro supporters to "fight for your country."

The judge said the attempted disabling of the ankle monitor occurred early Saturday as part of a plan to "ensure the success of his escape, facilitated by the confusion caused by the demonstration called by his son."

Moraes gave Bolsonaro's attorneys 24 hours to explain the incident.

"I don't know what's going on inside the Federal Police now. If something happens to my father, Alexandre de Moraes, if my father dies in there, it's your fault," Flavio said in a live video broadcast, maintaining his call for a vigil.