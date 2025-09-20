BIZTECH
1 min read
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Companies who apply to bring in workers from other countries on H1-B visas will have to pay $100,000 per visa annually.
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
(FILE) Trump's order requires companies to pay a $100,000 annual fee for each H-1B visa. / Reuters
14 hours ago

Amazon, Microsoft and JPMorgan have warned employees on H-1B and H-4 visas to remain in the United States and avoid international travel after President Donald Trump signed a sweeping proclamation overhauling the high-skilled worker visa programme.

Internal notes and emails show the companies advising visa holders currently abroad to return to the US before 12:01 a.m. ET on September 21, when the new rules take effect, Reuters reported.

Trump's order, signed Friday in the Oval Office, requires companies to pay a $100,000 annual fee for each H-1B visa, a move the administration says is aimed at protecting American workers.

Amazon was the top recipient of H-1B visas this year with more than 10,000 awarded, followed by Tata Consultancy, Microsoft, Apple and Google.

Recommended

The H-1B programme, created in 1990, allows US firms to hire highly skilled foreign workers in fields like science and technology, but has long faced criticism for undercutting wages.

RelatedTRT World - Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats