Amazon, Microsoft and JPMorgan have warned employees on H-1B and H-4 visas to remain in the United States and avoid international travel after President Donald Trump signed a sweeping proclamation overhauling the high-skilled worker visa programme.

Internal notes and emails show the companies advising visa holders currently abroad to return to the US before 12:01 a.m. ET on September 21, when the new rules take effect, Reuters reported.

Trump's order, signed Friday in the Oval Office, requires companies to pay a $100,000 annual fee for each H-1B visa, a move the administration says is aimed at protecting American workers.

Amazon was the top recipient of H-1B visas this year with more than 10,000 awarded, followed by Tata Consultancy, Microsoft, Apple and Google.