US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he has filed a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times.

"Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social’s platform, which he owns.

He accused the newspaper of becoming a "mouthpiece" for the Democratic Party.

"I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER. Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead centre on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF!" he said.

Trump also criticised the newspaper for engaging in a "decades-long method of lying" about him and his allies.