The PKK/YPG terror group, operating under the name SDF, has launched an artillery attack on civilian-populated areas in northern Syria, local media reported.
The terrorist organisation targeted the villages of Humayma and Al-Keyta in the Deir Hafir region of Aleppo on Sunday, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
The Syrian army responded to the attack by striking the PKK/YPG positions.
On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the SDF into state institutions, stressing the country's territorial integrity and rejecting any separatist agenda.
However, the organisation has violated the agreement more than once.
Since the ouster of Bashar al Assad last December after 24 years in power, the Syrian government has stepped up security measures.
Assad fled to Russia, marking the end of the Ba'ath Party's rule since 1963.
A transitional administration headed by President Ahmed Al Sharaa took office in January.