A major wildfire in eastern Crete, which continues to rage despite the best efforts of firefighting forces, prompted the evacuation of over 1,500 residents and tourists, local media reported on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the Lasithi prefecture of the city of Ierapetra early Wednesday and is still spreading and raging on three fronts, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain it, public broadcaster ERT reported.

Speaking with the broadcaster, Ioannis Androulakis, the deputy governor of Lasithi, said that the situation remains dire.

“We don’t know how many houses in the area have been burned so far,” he said, adding that the fire has cut off electricity and mobile signals.

The fire department said 230 firefighters backed up by 10 water-dropping aircraft were battling the flames, which have burned through forest and farmland in Crete’s Ierapetra area on the island’s southern coast.

Two people were evacuated by boat overnight, while six private boats were on standby in case further evacuations by sea became necessary, the coast guard said.

Homes were reported damaged as flames swept through hillside forests, fanned by strong winds.

“It’s a very difficult situation. The fire is very hard to contain. Right now, they cannot contain it,” Nektarios Papadakis, a civil protection official at the regional authority, told The Associated Press overnight.

“The tourists who were moved out are all okay. They have been taken to an indoor basketball arena and hotels in other regions of the island,” he said.