Two American brothers who took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza have accused Israel of committing "an act of piracy and a war crime" after their release from Israeli detention.
Adnaan and Tor Stumo, both from Massachusetts, arrived at Dulles Airport near Washington DC early Friday, greeted by family and supporters after several days in Israeli custody.
"It is an act of piracy under maritime law to intercept civilian vessels in international waters," Adnaan Stumo told reporters.
Speaking to Anadolu, the brothers described how Israeli forces stormed their aid vessel in international waters as they attempted to deliver humanitarian supplies to besieged Gaza.
"Initially, we had bombings, fire bombings on the boats in Tunisia," said Adnaan, who captained one of the ships, Mikeno.
"A humanitarian mission"
"When Israeli forces reached us near Gaza, they ordered us to shut off the engine and then blasted the ship with a massive water cannon, injuring two of my female passengers. We resisted for over an hour, getting sprayed. They broke many things on the boat, including our internet and cameras."
After the raid, the brothers were detained and transferred to a prison in Israel's Negev desert.
"We were put on prison buses with 21 guys in a small cell, no ventilation or air conditioning," Adnaan said.
"You lose all the oxygen, and the heat from our bodies just turned the metal box into an oven. When they finally let us out, we were just gasping for air."
He said detainees were held in overcrowded conditions for five days, without medical care or clean water, and criticised the US Consulate for failing to assist them.
Tor Stumo, 26, described the raid as "an act of piracy and a war crime," saying activists maintained strict nonviolence throughout.
"We’re civilians on a humanitarian mission," he said.
"Even though we did not succeed this time, we stretched them thinner than ever before."
Their mother, Nadia Milleron, condemned Israel’s blockade of Gaza as "a war crime," saying the flotilla’s goal was to deliver food and medical supplies to "desperate, starving people."