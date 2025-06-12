Claims that the Air India plane that crashed in western India was maintained by a Turkish company are false, according to an investigation by Anadolu’s Fact-Check Line.

The plane carrying 242 people, en route from Ahmedabad, India, to Gatwick Airport in London, crashed on Thursday afternoon.

Following the accident, numerous misleading posts claiming to show footage or information about the crash circulated online.

Some social media posts claimed the passenger plane that went down had been maintained by Turkish Technic, a repair and overhaul centre operated by flag carrier Turkish Airlines.

Covering different aircraft