October 11, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his country's support for any plan to stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

"We fully support any project that will permanently stop the massacre and genocide that has been happening in Gaza for two years," he said in an address in the Black Sea city of Rize.

“Türkiye exhibited a principled and fair stance in the process that led to the Gaza ceasefire agreement,” he added.

Türkiye hopes the new ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas will lead to lasting peace, calm, and security in Gaza and other Palestinian territories, Erdogan added.

Palestinian brothers and sisters, especially Hamas, have demonstrated that they are ready for peace,” he said.

The president urged Israel to abide by the Gaza ceasefire deal it signed onto and to end its aggressive policies that threaten the region and the safety of its people.

“Now, the Israeli government must adhere to the terms of this agreement.”

