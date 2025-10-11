Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his country's support for any plan to stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

"We fully support any project that will permanently stop the massacre and genocide that has been happening in Gaza for two years," he said in an address in the Black Sea city of Rize.

“Türkiye exhibited a principled and fair stance in the process that led to the Gaza ceasefire agreement,” he added.

Türkiye hopes the new ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas will lead to lasting peace, calm, and security in Gaza and other Palestinian territories, Erdogan added.

“Palestinian brothers and sisters, especially Hamas, have demonstrated that they are ready for peace,” he said.