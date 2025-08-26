Venezuela has said it is deploying warships and drones to patrol its Caribbean coastline after the United States sent additional naval forces to the region amid escalating tensions with President Nicolas Maduro.

In a video posted on social media, Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino announced a "significant" drone deployment along with patrols by naval vessels, including larger ships "further north in our territorial waters."

The move comes after Washington dispatched three destroyers last week, saying the buildup was aimed at curbing drug trafficking.

US officials accuse Maduro of heading a cocaine cartel designated by Washington as a terrorist organisation.

On Tuesday, a US source told AFP news agency that President Donald Trump is sending two more ships — the guided missile cruiser USS Erie and the nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Newport News — to the Caribbean next week.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deployment is part of a broader effort to intensify pressure on Maduro.

US media have reported that Washington is also preparing to send 4,000 Marines to the region.

Double bounty