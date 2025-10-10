In a move as bold as carrying the proverbial coal to Newcastle, Turkish EV pioneer Togg launched its T10X SUV and T10F sedan models in Germany last month, challenging the auto giants like Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen on their home turf in the global hub of car manufacturing.

After Germany, which is home to the biggest Turkish population outside of Türkiye, Togg also plans to expand into France and Italy.

Analysts say the move may rev up Togg's global journey, blending Turkish ingenuity with Europe's green revolution.

“It is always a good thing when a new manufacturer enters the market with an interesting, modern product — especially when it comes to the challenging and, at times, somewhat spoiled German market,” Thomas Wachsmuth, auto-sector analyst and managing editor of German publication Tuning Blog, tells TRT World.

Backed by major business groups like Anadolu Group, Turkcell, Zorlu Holding, BMC and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), Togg accounted for a fifth of the Turkish EV market in the first half of 2025.

Globally, sales of EVs exceeded 17 million units in 2024, putting their share in the world car market above 20 percent for the first time. In the first quarter of 2025, global EV sales went up 35 percent from a year ago.

The entry of Togg into the German EV market shows that the colossus is ripe for disruption.

Germany is experiencing a surge in demand for electric vehicles as consumers become more environmentally conscious. EV sales in the country so far in 2025 are already up nearly 40 percent from a year ago.

Stricter EU CO2 rules, effective from 2025 onwards, are expected to turbocharge demand, resulting in an “almost 65 percent increase” in EV sales within a single year across the European Union.

“Germany stood out as the most suitable country for our entry into Europe, thanks to its widespread EV infrastructure and strong incentives for EV adoption,” says Togg CEO Gurcan Karakas.

In the same vein, Togg Chairman Fuat Tosyali describes the company’s expansion into Europe as a “watershed moment” after its success within Türkiye.

Up against US, European giants

The selling prices of Togg’s T10X and T10F models start from 34,295 euros, or slightly above $40,000.

Türkiye's EU customs union will shield Togg from tariffs, unlike Chinese EV maker BYD.

“Togg is at an advantage over Chinese brands… This is an opportunity to level with the Chinese price-wise, while keeping margins profitable,” auto analyst Matt Gasnier tells TRT World.