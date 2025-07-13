TÜRKİYE
1 min read
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Turkish president tells UAE leader in phone call that efforts for a 'Terror-free Türkiye' will continue with determination, highlighting strategic partnership and regional peace initiatives.
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
During the call, Erdogan said these efforts will continue with determination, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate. / AA
July 13, 2025

Türkiye has taken a step to remove terrorism from both the country's and the region’s agenda through its ‘Terror-free Türkiye’ initiative, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a phone call.

During Sunday’s call, Erdogan said these efforts will continue with determination, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Al Nahyan expressed that Ankara’s ‘Terror-free Türkiye’ goal will significantly contribute to regional security, and also extended his wishes for a successful completion of the process.

Recommended

Erdogan also stressed that the strategic partnership between Türkiye and the UAE has yielded positive results in all fields, noting the great potential between the two countries, particularly in the defence industry and emerging technologies.

The Turkish president added that Ankara is closely monitoring the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia launched in Abu Dhabi and will continue supporting endeavours to establish lasting calm in the Caucasus.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties