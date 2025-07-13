Türkiye has taken a step to remove terrorism from both the country's and the region’s agenda through its ‘Terror-free Türkiye’ initiative, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a phone call.

During Sunday’s call, Erdogan said these efforts will continue with determination, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Al Nahyan expressed that Ankara’s ‘Terror-free Türkiye’ goal will significantly contribute to regional security, and also extended his wishes for a successful completion of the process.