The quiet waters of the Caspian reflect not only the shores of five nations but also their ambitions, hopes, and strategic calculations.

This ancient basin, the largest lake on the planet, has become an arena for modern geopolitical games, where the interests of great powers, energy routes, and legal dilemmas intertwine.

More than semantics: Sea or lake?

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the five Caspian states—Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan—have failed to reach a consensus on the legal status of the Caspian. A seemingly simple question: Is it a sea or a lake? Yet this formulation determines the fate of trillions of cubic metres of gas, billions of barrels of oil, and strategic transport corridors.

If the Caspian is a lake, its surface and bed should be divided equally among all littoral states. If it's a sea, then the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea applies, according to which the division follows the principle of coastline length.

In this case, Kazakhstan, with the longest coastline, receives the largest share, while Iran, with a short coastline, gets the smallest.

In this legal puzzle, each country defended the position most advantageous to its interests. Iran insisted that the Caspian be considered a lake, which would give it an equal 20 percent share of resources with other states.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan advocated for sea status, which would increase their shares in accordance with their coastline lengths.

Russia took a special position, disagreeing with either definition, as recognising the Caspian as a sea would oblige it to grant foreign vessels access through the Volga River, contrary to its strategic interests.

Before the collapse of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), bilateral agreements between the Soviet Union and Iran defined navigation and trade rules on the Caspian, which was effectively closed to third countries.

The emergence of new independent states completely transformed the geopolitical map of the region, turning the question of the Caspian's status into a multilateral dispute with high stakes.

An energy treasure

The stakes are indeed high. Estimates suggest the Caspian basin contains about 48 billion barrels of oil and 292 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The region is also home to valuable sturgeon, which produce some of the world's most expensive caviar.

The undefined status of the Caspian created obstacles to developing these riches for decades. Particularly contentious were deposits in the southern Caspian claimed by Azerbaijan, Iran, and Turkmenistan. Two major territorial conflicts emerged: Disputes between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan over the "Serdar-Kapaz" field, and between Azerbaijan and Iran regarding the "Araz-Alov-Sharg" field.

These disputes occasionally took dangerous turns. In the early 2000s, tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan over disputed Caspian territories peaked : Iran threatened two Azerbaijani vessels conducting field research for British Petroleum, forcing it to return to Baku, and demonstratively removed Azerbaijani maritime boundary markers. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade expressed official dissatisfaction to Iranian Ambassador Ahad Ghazai regarding the incident and demanded explanations.

The situation escalated further in the summer of 2001 when Iranian fighters violated Azerbaijani airspace at least eight times, penetrating deep (up to 100-180km from Baku) and conducting low-altitude flights over Azerbaijani settlements.

At this critical moment, Türkiye intervened in the dispute, providing Azerbaijan with military and political support. After Türkiye's show of force, including sending the "Turkish Falcons" aerobatic team to Baku on August 24, 2001, Iran's systematic border violations ceased.

Tehran’s excuse for the behavior was its disagreement with the division of the Soviet portion of the Caspian among four post-Soviet states. Iran demanded 20 percent of the waters and seabed for itself, regardless of coastline length or historical rights.

The long road to convention

The Caspian states began discussing the legal status of the Caspian in 2002 at the first summit in Ashgabat. This was followed by meetings in Tehran in 2007, Baku in 2010, and Astrakhan in 2014. Each summit brought the countries closer to compromise, but the decisive breakthrough occurred only on August 12, 2018.

In the Kazakh city of Aktau, the leaders of the five Caspian states signed the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea. Vladimir Putin called this meeting "epochal," while Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev dubbed it "the Constitution of the Caspian."

The Convention represented a compromise solution, unique in international practice. The Caspian was defined neither as a sea nor a lake, but as "a body of water with a special legal status" (the document uses the term "Caspian Sea," but Article 1 describes it simply as a "body of water"). This conceptual decision effectively excluded the application of any international laws or instruments applicable to seas or lakes, enshrining legal uncertainty and preserving the status quo.

According to the document, the Caspian's surface is regulated as a sea: states receive jurisdiction over 15 nautical miles from their shores and fishing rights within an additional 10 miles. However, the seabed and its mineral resources were not precisely distributed—this was left for bilateral agreements between littoral states. In essence, the Convention offered no solution to the problem of seabed division, merely confirming the existing state of affairs.

The agreement established an important rule: military vessels of non-Caspian states cannot be present in Caspian waters. Additionally, convention parties cannot provide their territory to other states for aggression against any littoral state. These military aspects of the agreement fully align with the interests of Russia and Iran, concerned about potential NATO presence in the region.

From the perspective of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, a demilitarised zone would be ideal, but Moscow long rejected this possibility. The fact that Russian warships in the Caspian Sea struck targets in Syria and Ukraine underscores the Caspian's military significance for Moscow.

The military aspects of the convention have far-reaching consequences for the region's balance of power. The ban on foreign military presence and using territory for aggression against Caspian states effectively cements Russia's military advantage, as it possesses the largest fleet on the Caspian. As a result, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan lose the ability to attract allies for military cooperation in the region.