Cyprus is about brotherhood, not politics, says Türkiye's Altun
Türkiye's Communications Head Altun noted that Cyprus is a shared national cause and called for a two-state solution to ensure Turkish Cypriots’ equal recognition.
Altun highlighted President Erdogan’s UN call for recognition of the TRNC. / AA
June 14, 2025

Türkiye’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has said that Cyprus is a national cause rooted in shared brotherhood rather than a foreign policy matter.

Speaking at a conference in Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus Altun recalled the oppression and violence inflicted upon Turkish Cypriots under the Greek Cypriot-led ENOSIS movement and ethnic cleansing efforts, highlighting the deep scars left behind.

Türkiye launched the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation, invoking its guarantor rights under international law after all diplomatic efforts failed, he noted.

The operation, he said, marked a historic turning point for Turkish Cypriots, ushering in a period of peace and security.

Altun noted that since then, Turkish Cypriots have consistently supported peace talks and federal solutions, despite repeated rebuffs from the Greek Cypriot side.

He pointed to the 2004 Annan Plan referendum, in which 65 percent of Turkish Cypriots voted “yes,” while 76 percent of Greek Cypriots voted “no,” effectively derailing a UN-backed peace proposal.

Altun criticised the European Union for rewarding this rejection by unilaterally admitting Greek Cypriots into the union, ignoring the will of Turkish Cypriots.

Stressing the failure of decades-long federal negotiations, Altun said it is time to embrace a new path—one based on sovereign equality and a two-state solution.

He underscored Turkey’s firm commitment to ensuring Turkish Cypriots are recognised with equal international status and their rights fully protected.

Erdogan’s commitment to the TRNC’s international recognition

Altun has reiterated Ankara’s unwavering support for the TRNC, underlining President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s international appeal for its recognition.

Altun recalled Erdogan’s address at the 77th United Nations General Assembly, where he urged the global community to formally recognise the TRNC as a sovereign state.

During a visit to Northern Cyprus in May 2025, President Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to bolstering the TRNC’s international standing and pledged never to leave it isolated.

SOURCE:TRT World
