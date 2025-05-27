The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called for three days of protests around the world to pile pressure on Israel to end its genocide in besieged Gaza, as the onslaught is approaching its 600th day.

Wednesday will mark 600 days since Israel unleashed its brutal carnage on Gaza on October 7, 2023, killing nearly 54,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounding nearly 123,000 others.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas called for worldwide protests from May 30 to June 1 to show rejection and condemnation of "the crime of genocide and starvation of our people, and in solidarity with Gaza, Jerusalem, and the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque."

It called for "escalating all forms of global action, in the cities and squares of the world, against the aggression, genocide, and starvation against our people in the Gaza Strip."