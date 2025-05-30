When will Bangladesh go to the polls to elect a new government?

It’s the million-dollar question right now in the South Asian nation of 170 million people – and the lightning rod that is roiling the transitional government led by Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Yunus was installed as the head of the interim government following the ouster of an ostensibly pro-India government of Sheikh Hasina last August.

Bangladesh has seen sporadic protests over the past few weeks, with striking civil servants and schoolteachers clashing with the police and paramilitary forces.

One of the main reasons for the growing discontent is the timing of the proposed general election.

The interim government wants to delay the polls until June 2026. But key stakeholders, including the powerful military and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former premier Khaleda Zia, want a general election by December.

Analysts say an interim government fighting a two-pronged battle against the military and political parties is ‘unprecedented’ in Bangladesh.

“We have never seen the interim government having a tussle with the military and a major political party simultaneously… an open tussle between a (caretaker) government and the military is unprecedented,” Zahed Ur Rahman, a Dhaka-based academic and political commentator, tells TRT World.

Bangladesh army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman muddied the waters recently by saying that elections should be held by December.

The interim government snubbed the army chief by pointing out his failure to maintain “jurisdictional correctness”.

“The army can't meddle in politics. In today's world, no military of a civilised nation engages in politics,” a cabinet member was quoted as saying.

Bangladesh has been in political turmoil since a student-led revolt toppled the Hasina government after three weeks of protests in which 1,400 people died .

Yunus has been hailed as the “lone stabilising force” who represents Bangladesh’s best chance to pull things together until a fair election is held.

The interim government vowed to institute governance reforms and purge the political system of sympathisers of Hasina’s Awami League party, which ruled Bangladesh from 2009 to 2024 with an iron fist.

“There is a widespread perception that the government, through the newly appointed national security adviser, tried to create a situation in which the current military chief could be fired. This further escalated the tension,” says Rahman.

Except the supporters of the Awami League, most Bangladeshis supported Yunus ‘strongly’ in the initial days of the interim government, he says.

The military is not interested in taking over power as it keeps talking about a swift democratic transition, Rahman insists. But that hasn’t stopped some people, especially in urban areas, from raising questions over the military airing its views on political issues, he adds.

Why BNP wants early election