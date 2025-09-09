WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye stands with Qatar after Israel attacks Hamas delegation in Doha
Türkiye has called upon the international community to put pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing aggression in Palestine and the region.
Türkiye once again calls upon the international community to put pressure on Israel. / AA
September 9, 2025

Türkiye has condemned Israel's attack targeting the Hamas negotiation delegation in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Targeting the Hamas negotiation delegation while ceasefire talks are ongoing demonstrates that Israel’s aim is not to achieve peace but to prolong the war, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Tuesday.

"With this attack, Qatar, serving as a mediator in the ceasefire negotiations, has now been added to the list of countries targeted by Israel in the region.

This constitutes clear evidence of Israel’s expansionist policy in the region and its adoption of terrorism as a state policy," the statement added.

"We stand with Qatar in the face of this heinous attack that targeted its sovereignty and security," the ministry said.

Türkiye once again calls upon the international community to put pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing aggression in Palestine and the region, the statement stressed.

High-ranking Turkish officials also criticised the assault, stressing the need for international pressure.

‘Blow to peaceful diplomacy’

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said the attack “is a blow to peaceful diplomacy, which relies on mediation to resolve conflicts.”

Parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus described it as “a clear violation of international law and the sovereignty of our brother Qatar.”

Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said the “international community can no longer remain silent on Israel’s aggressive policies and must stand with law and justice.”

Israel's military said it conducted a “precise strike targeting the senior leadership” of the Palestinian group, as multiple explosions were heard in Doha.

A Hamas source told Al Jazeera that the strike occurred while a delegation was meeting to discuss a US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

