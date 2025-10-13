The World Health Organization (WHO) has been scaling up its operations since a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas entered into force in Gaza, its director-general said.

The WHO has "deployed an emergency medical team within 24h to boost surgical and emergency care at Al-Ahli Hospital, with more deployments planned in Gaza City as people begin to return" and "brought 8 trucks of medical supplies into Gaza, including insulin, lab supplies and essential medicines," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X on Monday.

The WHO also reached the European Gaza Hospital to collect cancer medicines and other life-saving supplies, including intensive care equipment such as incubators, mechanical ventilators and patient monitors, Tedros said.

These items were subsequently delivered to Nasser Hospital, he added.

"Improving access to health facilities and expanding our operational missions are vital first steps toward delivering urgent health assistance to Palestinians throughout Gaza," he highlighted.

The initial release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees offers a sense of hope to all who have endured immense suffering over the past two years, Tedros noted.

The developments of this week represent "an important step in the right direction," he said, stressing the WHO's readiness to significantly augment its efforts to save lives and restore essential health services.

Gaza’s health system must not only be restored but also rebuilt to be stronger, more equitable and responsive to people’s needs, he stated.