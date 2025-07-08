US President Donald Trump has said that the United States has scheduled talks with Iran, following weeks of regional conflict and a US-sponsored ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

"We have scheduled Iran talks, and they want to talk," Trump told reporters on Monday at the White House during a joint appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"They’ve requested a meeting... and if we can put something down on paper, that will be fine. It'll be good. We'll see what happens," he said.

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed the meeting will take place "in the next week or so."

When asked whether another US military strike on Iran was under consideration, Trump responded: "I hope we're not going to have to do that. I can't imagine wanting to do that. I can't imagine them wanting to do that. They want to meet... they want to work something out."

The announcement comes just two weeks after US B-2 bombers dropped 14 GBU-57 "bunker buster" bombs on Iran’s Fordo and Natanz nuclear sites, alongside Tomahawk cruise missile strikes on Iran’s Isfahan facility.

Those attacks were part of a broader US campaign against Iran’s nuclear programme.