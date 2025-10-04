​​​​​Colombian President Gustavo Petro “respectfully” has urged the US not to interfere in his country’s domestic affairs, after American envoy Mike Waltz accused Bogota at a UN Security Council meeting of “undermining progress in achieving sustained peace.”

“The Security Council does not oversee our peace policy. It is sovereign,” Petro wrote on X on Friday.

The Security Council, by Colombia’s unilateral declaration, is mandated only to oversee the peace process with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), “which we are fulfilling,” he said.

The UN Verification Mission in Colombia is a special political mission established in 2016 by the Security Council to verify the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement and to assist Colombia in its commitment to ending the conflict and building peace.

Sharp increase in political, criminal violence