History was made at the White House when US President Donald Trump brought the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Washington for a major peace summit — an event that appears to have finally closed one of the longest-running conflicts to emerge from the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev each signed new strategic agreements with the US before endorsing a joint declaration committing their countries to a peaceful resolution of their decades-old dispute.

Two key components of this path towards peace are the mutual recognition of each other’s internationally recognised borders—without any territorial claims—and the creation of a transit route linking Azerbaijan proper to its exclave of Nakhchivan through a narrow strip of southern Armenia.

This corridor, to be known as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), will be managed by a US-backed business consortium for 99 years.

The idea of a transport corridor in this region is not new. In fact, such a route has existed in various forms for decades, until Armenia blocked it in the 1990s.

Following the Second Karabakh War, the concept was revived as the Zangezur Corridor , though not much progress has been made.

But no one is complaining, as the corridor serves the interests of all sides, no matter how it is named.

What Türkiye gains



For Türkiye, there are two main geopolitical implications that arise from normalisation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The first is the possibility of greater resilience in transport routes connecting Türkiye to the heart of the Eurasian landmass.

At present, Türkiye’s primary route runs through Georgia to Azerbaijan and then across the Caspian Sea to Central Asia.

This route is tried and tested, and it has helped solidify Türkiye’s role as a regional transport hub. Transit links such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railroad and energy pipelines like the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan and the Southern Gas Corridor have been central to Türkiye’s connectivity with global markets.

The TRIPP is not designed to compete with these established routes, but rather to complement them.

Adding a second route through Nakhchivan, Armenia, and then Azerbaijan proper would provide an alternative for commercial use and add redundancy, ensuring that Türkiye’s eastward trade remains secure even if regional instability or geopolitical events disrupt the Georgian corridor.

Moreover, this corridor also provides Türkiye with the most direct transit and communications link to the rest of the Turkic world in Eurasia.

This delivers a broader geopolitical achievement—closer integration within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Since its inception as the Turkic Council in 2009, the OTS has sought to deepen shared cultural, historical, and linguistic ties, while enhancing economic and trade relations between the ethnically Turkic countries of Eurasia.