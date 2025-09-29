Serbian police have arrested 11 people over hate-motivated acts in France and Germany, including placing pig heads near mosques, authorities said.

The group of Serbian nationals were allegedly trained by another suspect, "acting under the instructions of a foreign intelligence service,” who is "currently on the run," the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday, without specifying the suspect’s nationality.

"Their objective was also to spread ideas advocating and inciting hatred, discrimination, and violence based on differences," the statement said.

What led to the arrests?

Nine heads of pigs, considered impure in Islam, were found in early September outside mosques in Paris and the surrounding region, sparking outrage and alarm over rising anti-Muslim hatred.

A probe launched by the Paris Prosecutor's office established that the pig heads “had been placed there by foreign nationals who immediately left the country, with the clear intention of causing unrest within the nation.”

"A farmer from Normandy came forward to tell investigators that two people had come to buy a dozen pig heads from him and described their vehicle, which had Serbian number plates," it read.

CCTV footage showed these same individuals had arrived in Paris in the same vehicle during the night of Monday, September 8, to Tuesday, September 9.

The images also showed two men leaving the heads in front of a number of mosques.

Foreign intelligence suspected