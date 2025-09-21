WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Arab countries hail Western recognition of Palestine
The recognition of Palestine has drawn fury from Israel, with PM Netanyahu saying a Palestinian state won't be established.
Arab countries hail Western recognition of Palestine
Around three-quarters of UN member states already recognise Palestine, with Ireland, Spain, and Norway having formalised recognition last year. / Reuters
September 21, 2025

Arab countries and organisations have welcomed the official recognition of the Palestinian state by Western countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the move on Sunday, which it said "affirms the genuine commitment of these friendly countries to support the path of peace and advance the two-state solution on the basis of legitimate relevant UN resolutions."

Kuwait, in a Foreign Ministry statement, commended the recognition, saying it "will contribute to enhancing the chances of peace in the region and supporting international efforts aimed at a two-state solution."

The ministry stressed the need for all other countries to take a similar step to maintain security, stability, and prosperity for the region.

Oman also welcomed the announcements, considering it a highly significant development regarding the two-state solution and regional security and peace.

The Omani Foreign Ministry renewed its call on remaining states to recognise the state of Palestine "to guarantee Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish their independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Recommended

Jordan's King Abdullah II commends Australia's decision to recognise the state of Palestine during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in New York, according to a statement from the Jordanian Royal Court.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed that the official recognition by the UK, Canada, and Australia "aligns with the growing international will to end the occupation and realise the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their state based on the two-state solution."

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) called the announcements "an important historical development towards achieving justice and international legitimacy."

Earlier, the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal officially recognised the state of Palestine ahead of the UN General Assembly.

Around three-quarters of UN member states already recognise Palestine, with Ireland, Spain, and Norway having formalised recognition last year.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Leaders face microphone failures at UN as Türkiye, Canada, Indonesia raise Palestine and Gaza
UNGA80 descends on New York City as Palestine dominates the stage
By Sadiq S Bhat
Indonesia says ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza at UN General Assembly
Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg recognise Palestinian state at UN meeting
Trump to denounce Palestinian recognitions by US allies at UN
Abbas vows elections within year after Gaza genocide, urges more recognition of Palestine
Erdogan hails recognition of Palestine, denounces Gaza onslaught as genocide
World leaders speak at UNGA conference on Palestine
What to expect from World Summit on Palestine?
Singapore to sanction illegal Israeli settlers, ready to recognise Palestinian state
How the Global South led the world in recognising Palestine despite Israel-US backlash
By Kazim Alam
Devastated by Israel, Gaza feels like a massive and endless funeral
By Yousef M. Al Jamal
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Israeli government split over response to Western recognition of Palestinian state
European officials warn Israel over West Bank annexation plans
US calls recognition of Palestine by allies 'performative'