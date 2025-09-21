Arab countries and organisations have welcomed the official recognition of the Palestinian state by Western countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the move on Sunday, which it said "affirms the genuine commitment of these friendly countries to support the path of peace and advance the two-state solution on the basis of legitimate relevant UN resolutions."

Kuwait, in a Foreign Ministry statement, commended the recognition, saying it "will contribute to enhancing the chances of peace in the region and supporting international efforts aimed at a two-state solution."

The ministry stressed the need for all other countries to take a similar step to maintain security, stability, and prosperity for the region.

Oman also welcomed the announcements, considering it a highly significant development regarding the two-state solution and regional security and peace.

The Omani Foreign Ministry renewed its call on remaining states to recognise the state of Palestine "to guarantee Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish their independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."