The Trump administration’s newly published National Security Strategy document offers many bold perspectives on various conflicts and regional issues, but one stance called ‘Trump Corollary’ provides some intriguing clues about how the president’s inner circle views the US's global position and its future.

While the authors of the security document reiterated America First positions page by page, from opposition to illegal immigration to strengthening US financial instruments like the dollar and the empowerment of Washington’s military might, they also highlighted the primacy of the Western Hemisphere for the US more than anything else.

Given the critical importance of the Americas for US security, which the document identifies as the top priority in the section titled 'What Do We Want In and From the World?', Washington will enforce “a ‘Trump Corollary’ to the Monroe Doctrine” of 1823.

It is an ancient foreign policy principle advocating American dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

While experts agree that the Trump Corollary is an ambitious US stance, they interpret its core message—whether it appears as an aggressive or defensive doctrine—differently.

Alfonso Insuasty Rodriguez, coordinator of the Inter-University Network for Peace, finds both the document and its Trump Corollary as “an open return to imperial power”, treating Latin America “once again as a strategic backyard”.

“The document reaffirms the Monroe Doctrine under a new seal, the ‘Trump Corollary’, which seeks to restore US exclusivity in the continent by expelling China, Russia or any extraregional actor,” Rodriguez, who is also the director of the GIDPAD research group at the University of San Buenaventura, tells TRT World.

Trump’s geopolitical strategy focuses on transforming “regional champions” into enforcers of the US agenda, ranging from migration control to militarised action against cartels, industrial near-shoring, and restricting ties with external powers, according to the professor.

“We want a hemisphere that remains free of hostile foreign incursion or ownership of key assets, and that supports critical supply chains; and we want to ensure our continued access to key strategic locations,” the document said, disclosing its intention to condition economic assistance on geopolitical alignment with US-controlled supply chains.

“This is an imperial redeployment aimed at redefining Latin American politics through sanctions, economic incentives and adjusted military presence to ensure strategic obedience. The region is defined not by its sovereignty but by its utility for US security,” Rodriguez says.

In recent months, the Trump administration has clearly expressed its ambitions for Latin America by deploying its air and naval forces in the Caribbean near Venezuelan shores in the largest military buildup in decades.

It threatened the Maduro government with removal and warned that Venezuela’s neighbour and ally, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, would be next.

Beyond the Trump Corollary, the main message of the NSS doctrine is Washington’s plan to reshape the international system to maintain its primacy, according to Rodriguez.

“It is a strategic offensive, and the Global South—Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia—re-emerges as terrain for dispute, disciplining and reconfiguration.”

A defensive doctrine?

Despite the document’s aggressive tone, its repeated “we want” statements, and the historically expansionist legacy of the Monroe Doctrine—which helped justify US interventions from Mexico to Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and beyond—some security experts interpret the Trump Corollary differently.

“The shift is that this revival of Monroe thinking comes at a moment of relative US fatigue and contested primacy, not at the height of unchallenged dominance,” Andreas Krieg, a defence analyst, tells TRT World, referring to the damaging legacy of US wars from Iraq to Afghanistan and China’s rising global influence.

“Re-stating a hemispheric doctrine now signals that Washington is looking for a defensible core: a sphere where it still expects deference and where it is willing to pay serious costs to maintain preeminence. That is as much a confession of limits as it is a statement of ambition,” Krieg says.

The security document clearly states that the US should not attempt to control the entire international system, focusing instead on its “vital national interests” related to its geopolitical, economic, financial, and similar stances.

The document also delivers a strong criticism of American elites’ “misguided and destructive” globalist policies, questioning the post-Cold War US foreign policy belief that “permanent American domination of the entire world was in the best interests of our country”.

The document’s anti-globalist stance and its opposition to “forever wars” might also be connected to one of the core ideas of the Monroe Doctrine: that the US should not intervene in European conflicts outside the Western Hemisphere, advocating neutrality toward them.

“There is a hard-headed case for the Trump Corollary,” Krieg says, referring to the fact that American power and resources are limited as the NSS document concedes, arguing against trying to police every theatre across the globe.