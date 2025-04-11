Anger and incredulity. These were the dominant sentiments when Sri Lankans woke up on April 3 to the news of US President Donald Trump imposing a steep 44 percent reciprocal tariff on goods imported from the tiny island nation.

Sure, they had expected some tariffs from Washington, but nobody was prepared for the high rate that was ceremoniously slapped on the Indian Ocean island of 22 million.

As markets roiled and the Dow Jones tumbled, Trump had to walk back his tariffs for much of the world – sans China, of course – for 90 days, shaving off a bulk of the rates to maintain a baseline rate of 10 percent.

The “Liberation Day” tariffs are anything but for the developing world, which, in addition to IMF bailouts, now has to contend with economic uncertainty as Washington decides just how much they want to make other economies collateral in its rivalry with China.

Trump and his team have stressed that the tariffs are “reciprocal”, but they are in reality calculated in a manner that belies this – by dividing the trade deficit for the US with a country with the value of the total imported goods from that country, multiplying by 100 and then dividing by 2.

For Sri Lanka, in particular, which was staring economic collapse right in its face just three years ago before it clawed its way out with the help of an IMF bailout, the tariffs signal a fresh chapter of uncertainty.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's office has now convened a panel of government officials and apparel companies to study "potential issues" that could arise from the new tariffs.

The Sri Lankan President's office is yet to respond to a request for comments from TRT World on the issue.

An economic roller coaster

In 2022, Sri Lanka’s economy went into freefall when it underwent an extreme shortage of dollars as deadlines to repay debts approached.

The economy contracted 7.3 percent as the government struggled to contain inflation, an extremely weak currency and a default on foreign debt. The economy shrank 2.3 percent in 2023, the year the government secured a $2.9 billion four-year IMF bailout deal in March 2023.

It made a stronger-than-expected recovery in 2024, but Trump’s tariffs has threatened to upend the good work.

After all, the US is the country’s top importer, having received $3.4 billion worth of Sri Lankan goods in 2024, out of the island nation’s total export earnings of $16.17 billion.

Like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka is heavily dependent on its garment industry, with 40 percent of the country’s apparel exports bound for the US. This raked in $1.9 billion in 2024. In addition, Sri Lanka exports tea, rubber, activated carbon and automobile parts.