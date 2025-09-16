AK Party Deputy Chairman and Spokesperson Omer Celik has strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling them "null and void".

In a post on his NSosyal account on Tuesday, Celik described Netanyahu as the "leader of the genocide network" and accused him of harbouring "delusions" about Jerusalem, which he said is a shared value of humanity.

He added that Netanyahu's words represent hostility towards universal human values and constitute "a new crime of genocide against people and values by anti-human fanaticism".

Celik urged that the proper response must come from "the alliance of humanity" against such threats.