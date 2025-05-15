When Israel completed the ethnic cleansing of half of Palestine’s population and destroyed half its villages and most of its towns in 1948, the international community stood by and watched in silence, not condemning its actions.

Remember, this was just a few years after the end of the Second World War and at the tail end of the age of colonialism. Palestinians were not regarded as worthy of Western sympathy, and supporting the Zionist project absolved Europe from dealing profoundly with the Holocaust and its implications.

Orientalism , Islamophobia , and colonialism all played their part in the denial of the Nakba in the following years. The crime committed against the Palestinian people was not reported, let alone condemned. The message to Israel was clear: ethnically cleansing the Palestinians will be tolerated by the West, and more importantly, by the United States .



Why denying the Nakba persists

The emergence of the Palestinian national movement in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and the beginning of the liberation effort, were quickly framed by the West as “terrorism”. Had the Nakba not been denied, this resistance could have been acknowledged as anti-colonial — a struggle by dispossessed people to redeem their homeland.



But since, officially, there was no Nakba, Palestinian armed resistance was unjustified and could only be defined as “terrorism” initiated by anti-Western forces, like Moscow before until 1987, and then Iran.

Within this international atmosphere, it was easy for Israel to continue incremental ethnic cleansing between 1948 and 1967 , targeting the 1948 Arabs, the Palestinian citizens of Israel, and to pursue a more intensive campaign during the 1967 war and the years that followed.

Throughout the long years of the occupation in the West Bank and Gaza, Israel has continued to use the same method of ethnic cleansing that it began back in 1948.

However, these methods did not succeed in breaking Palestinian resilience and resistance.



It was, unfortunately, only a matter of time before an even more ruthless strategy would be employed to impose Israel’s vision for the future of historical Palestine: a vision that at best confines Palestinians under an apartheid regime in enclaved mega-prisons, and at worst, seeks their complete removal.

Thus, one reason for the continued denial of the Nakba in mainstream academia, media, and politics in the West is indifference to the ongoing project of Palestinian dispossession.



But there are also two other important reasons. One is the growing recognition that the Nakba is central to understanding the persistence of violence in historical Palestine and the failure of the so-called peace process .

Once the Nakba is accepted as the formative event that triggered the so-called conflict, the next question inevitably arises: why did the Nakba occur? And the unavoidable answer is that it was a direct implementation of the Zionist ideology, strategy, and planning.