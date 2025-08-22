Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has resigned after his cabinet failed to agree on sanctions against Israel, triggering the collapse of the caretaker government.

Last month Veldkamp declared extremist Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich unwelcome in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands also joined 21 countries in signing a declaration on Thursday condemning Israel's approval of a major illegal settlement project in occupied West Bank as "unacceptable and contrary to international law."

But after a cabinet debate on Friday ended in deadlock over further measures, Veldkamp told Dutch news agency ANP he was "insufficiently able to take meaningful additional measures."

He said he no longer had confidence he could act effectively in the coming weeks or months.

"I feel constrained in setting the course I consider necessary as foreign minister," he said.

Veldkamp had proposed a ban on imports from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories in response to the planned military escalation.

Following Veldkamp's resignation, other ministers from his New Social Contract (NSC) party also quit, leaving the government in disarray.

"In short, we are done with it," party leader Eddy Van Hijum said, accusing Israel of acting "diametrically opposed to international treaties."

No EU consensus

Veldkamp had been under intense pressure from domestic protests against Israel's nearly two-year genocide in Gaza.