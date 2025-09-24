A day after US President Donald Trump characterised Russia as a "paper tiger" and stated that Ukraine could see itself winning back every inch of land captured by Russia's forces, a buoyed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] that only powerful alliances and weapons can guarantee safety, not the international laws and institutions.

"You know very well, international law doesn't work unless you have powerful friends who will stand with you, even that doesn't work without weapons,” Zelenskyy told the gathering on Wednesday.

"There are no security guarantees except for friends or weapons," he added.

Zelenskyy stated the UN's role has been limited to issuing statements, indicating a broader failure to assist other nations effectively.

"What will Sudan, Somalia, or Palestinians living through war expect from the UN and the global system — for years just statements," he said.

"Even now Syria, after all changes, has to appeal to ease sanctions that are choking its economy. It has to ask and wait," Zelenskyy added.

He stated Russia persists in its war on Ukraine, criticising international bodies for their ineffectiveness.

"Because international institutions are weak, this madness continues," he added.

Defends Ukraine's drone programme

He stated Russia's war is expanding beyond Ukraine, with drones entering Poland and Moldova now facing threats.