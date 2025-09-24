A day after US President Donald Trump characterised Russia as a "paper tiger" and stated that Ukraine could see itself winning back every inch of land captured by Russia's forces, a buoyed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] that only powerful alliances and weapons can guarantee safety, not the international laws and institutions.
"You know very well, international law doesn't work unless you have powerful friends who will stand with you, even that doesn't work without weapons,” Zelenskyy told the gathering on Wednesday.
"There are no security guarantees except for friends or weapons," he added.
Zelenskyy stated the UN's role has been limited to issuing statements, indicating a broader failure to assist other nations effectively.
"What will Sudan, Somalia, or Palestinians living through war expect from the UN and the global system — for years just statements," he said.
"Even now Syria, after all changes, has to appeal to ease sanctions that are choking its economy. It has to ask and wait," Zelenskyy added.
He stated Russia persists in its war on Ukraine, criticising international bodies for their ineffectiveness.
"Because international institutions are weak, this madness continues," he added.
Defends Ukraine's drone programme
He stated Russia's war is expanding beyond Ukraine, with drones entering Poland and Moldova now facing threats.
"Russia is trying to do Moldova what Iran once did to Lebanon," he alleged.
The Ukrainian leader condemned vast Russian drone attacks but defended his country's drone programme, saying Kiev was forced to adopt the cheap and smart technology to confront a larger nuclear-armed rival.
"We had no choice but to build them to protect our lives," he said, describing how Ukraine's sea drones are defending its ports and maritime trade from Russian attacks.
Zelenskyy affirmed their weaponry against Russia, offering to share the technology internationally.
"We are ready to offer our weapons to other countries that need security protection. We are ready to share what has been proven in real defence."
Zelenskyy sought joint actions from the world leaders, but said Ukraine counts much on the United States.
His comments at UNGA came a day after he met with Trump, who expressed support for Ukraine's efforts and stated he believed Ukraine could win back all territory lost to Russia.
Trump's stance marked a shift from his calls for Kiev to concede some territory to end the war.
"But in the end, peace depends on all of us," Zelenskyy told the UNGA. "Don't stay silent. Ukrainian people are waiting for action."