A group staged a protest against Israel ahead of the France-Israel match at the opening of the European Baseball Cup in the Netherlands.

The demonstration was organised by the Rotterdam Palestine Coalition Foundation in front of Neptunus Stadium in Rotterdam to protest the presence of Israel’s national team.

Gathering outside the stadium before the match, the group accused Israel of using sports to cover up crimes committed against Palestinians and called for Israeli teams to be barred from international sporting events.

A spokesperson for the group stressed that it was “unacceptable” to welcome Israel while violence in Gaza continues.

The spokesperson added that despite calls to prevent Israel’s participation, Rotterdam Mayor Carola Schouten did not block the team from competing, and that protests would continue during Israel’s matches on Sunday and Monday.