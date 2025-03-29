SPORT
1 min read
Newcastle celebrate end of 70-year trophy drought
150,000 Geordies flooded Newcastle’s streets to celebrate the club’s first trophy in 70 years after their Carabao Cup win.
Newcastle celebrate end of 70-year trophy drought
Eddie Howe hailed the “unbelievable” fans as the parade turned into a massive singalong. / Reuters
March 29, 2025

Tens of thousands of Newcastle United fans gathered in the city on Saturday to celebrate the club's first domestic trophy in 70 years, with the streets turning a sea of black and white for the open-top bus parade.

About 150,000 people were expected to catch a glimpse of the League Cup that Newcastle lifted on March 16, after a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the final at Wembley Stadium.

For manager Eddie Howe, Saturday's event was an emotional moment as the city honoured him with a massive banner, unfurled outside St James' Park.

Recommended

"I can't thank everyone enough, from Newcastle, the way they've embraced me and my family and I'm glad to have given them some joy," he said atop the bus that carried the team around the city.

As the bus and crowd approached the Town Moor site, white smoke blanketed the area as the crowd sang Hey Jude, replacing 'Jude' with 'Geordies', and ABBA music was played over the speakers for a party expected to last long into the night.

Explore
Fighting spirit: Türkiye shines as runner-up in FIVB Women’s final
Türkiye’s women volleyball team reaches first World final as basketball team advances in EuroBasket
Hat-trick of glory: Türkiye on a winning spree, a non-stop sporting blitz
FIVB World Champ: Türkiye's women volleyball team secure historic semi-final spot after beating US
Fenerbahce part ways with coach Jose Mourinho
Most expensive sports card ever: Jordan-Bryant fetches $12.9M
Salah breaks new record after winning PFA Player of the Year Award for 3rd time
Poland blasts 'stupidity' of Israeli football fans displaying 'murderers since 1939' banner at match
'Africa never gonna see the belt again': Chimaev aims to dethrone du Plessis at UFC 319
UEFA rolls out new Gaza message before PSG, Tottenham match following Salah's criticism
Two Japanese boxers die of brain injuries at same Tokyo event
Pakistan's Arslan Ash clinches historic 6th EVO title in Las Vegas Tekken showdown
What Victor Osimhen’s return to Galatasaray means for Turkish football
By Bala Chambers
Record-breaking move: Galatasaray sign Osimhen in historic deal
Nigeria defeats Morocco to be crowned African champions
F1 icon Hamilton speaks up for children dying in Gaza, calls for ceasefire