Tens of thousands of Newcastle United fans gathered in the city on Saturday to celebrate the club's first domestic trophy in 70 years, with the streets turning a sea of black and white for the open-top bus parade.

About 150,000 people were expected to catch a glimpse of the League Cup that Newcastle lifted on March 16, after a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the final at Wembley Stadium.

For manager Eddie Howe, Saturday's event was an emotional moment as the city honoured him with a massive banner, unfurled outside St James' Park.