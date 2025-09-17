WAR ON GAZA
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Islamabad said the purpose of this agreement is to foster closer collaboration for improving the health and well-being of the people of both brotherly nations.
Palestinian ambassador thanked Pakistan and stated that both countries will work together to improve the health. / AP
September 17, 2025

Pakistan and Palestine have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand bilateral cooperation in the health sector, Islamabad’s Ministry of National Health Services said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal and Palestinian Ambassador Zuhair Dar Zaid during a ceremony held in Islamabad on Wednesday, according to the statement.

“The purpose of this agreement is to foster closer collaboration for improving the health and well-being of the people of both brotherly nations,” Kamal said.

“We will continue to extend every possible support to our Palestinian brothers and sisters in the field of health. The hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with Palestine, and we stand ready to assist them in every possible way,” he added.

Under the MoU, Pakistan will assist Palestine in developing its capacity in advanced medical fields such as interventional cardiology, organ transplantation, orthopaedic surgery, endoscopic ultrasound, burns, and plastic surgery.

Islamabad will also assist in the fields of infectious diseases, ophthalmology, and pharmaceuticals.

The Palestinian ambassador thanked Pakistan and stated that both countries will work together to improve the health and well-being of their populations.

SOURCE:AA
