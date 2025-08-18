Bestselling Irish author Sally Rooney has said she will continue donating residual payments from adaptations of her novels to support the banned group Palestine Action.

Writing in the Irish Times on Monday, Rooney condemned the UK government's decision to ban the group as a "terrorist organisation" and reiterated her support following the arrests of more than 500 people at a London demonstration calling for the ban to be overturned.

"I too support Palestine Action. If this makes me a 'supporter of terror' under UK law, so be it," Rooney wrote.

The BBC's 2020 adaptation of her novel Normal People became an international success, followed by the 2022 adaptation of Conversations with Friends.

Rooney said she receives residual fees from these broadcasts and intends to direct the money towards the campaign group.

"My books, at least for now, are still published in Britain, and are widely available in bookshops and even supermarkets," she said.

"In recent years, the UK's state broadcaster has also televised two fine adaptations of my novels, and therefore regularly pays me residual fees. I want to be clear that I intend to use these proceeds of my work, as well as my public platform generally, to go on supporting Palestine Action and direct action against genocide in whatever way I can."

The BBC said Rooney has never been a staff member at the broadcaster, adding that "what novelists say or do with money previously received was not a matter for them."

Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, the ambassador of the state of Palestine in Ireland, praised Rooney for "using her voice to call out international law and human rights violations in Palestine".