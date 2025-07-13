WORLD
2 min read
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Sergey Lavrov arrives in Chinese capital ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Foreign Ministers meeting in city of Tianjin on Tuesday.
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Chinese FM Wang Yi in Beijing, China July 13, 2025. (Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout) / Reuters
July 13, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi ahead of a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers next week.

A statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday said the foreign ministers touched on issues on the bilateral agenda during their meeting in the Chinese capital, as well as exchanged views on issues related to interaction within the SCO.

The statement said that Lavrov and Wang underlined the importance of strengthening coordination between Moscow and Beijing in the international arena, including in the SCO and other organizations.

"The parties also discussed relations with the United States and prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety, totality and interrelation," it further said.

It went on to note that other key topics discussed included the Iran-Israel conflict and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

"The heads of the foreign ministries of Russia and China confirmed their firm mutual support in matters affecting each other's fundamental interests, including the protection of sovereignty, territorial integrity and state unity in all its regional and ethnic diversity," it added.

Recommended

The statement came hours after the Foreign Ministry confirmed Lavrov’s arrival in China, where he will be representing Moscow in the meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council on Tuesday.

Lavrov’s visit to China comes following his three-day visit to North Korea’s resort city of Wonsan, where he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his counterpart Choe Son-hui.

On Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that the upcoming meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council will take place in the city of Tianjin on July 15.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan